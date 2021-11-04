Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 5.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $218.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $222.29. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

