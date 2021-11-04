Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Whiting Petroleum worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $327,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 17.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

