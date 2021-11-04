Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whiting Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

