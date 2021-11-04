William Blair Comments on Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.