William D. Eginton Sells 27,337 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AME traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. 979,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.44 and a 52-week high of $141.88. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
