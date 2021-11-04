William D. Eginton Sells 27,337 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AME traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. 979,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.44 and a 52-week high of $141.88. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

