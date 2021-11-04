Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Shares Down 4.2%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 36,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 66,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

