Wing (WING) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00085238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00075676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00101593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,678.76 or 0.99732089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.27 or 0.07243402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.