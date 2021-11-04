Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.
NASDAQ WING traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $25,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
