Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

NASDAQ WING traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $25,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

