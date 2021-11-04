WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.79 and last traded at $42.89. Approximately 221,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 210,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.