Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIX stock opened at $183.98 on Thursday. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average of $248.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.81.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

