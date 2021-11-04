WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAPS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

