WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $25.35 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $25.35 million and $1.91 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

