Woodcoin Trading Down 17.5% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $676,227.40 and $59,733.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,242.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.25 or 0.07310688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00327135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.11 or 0.00970093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00087399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00421916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00277554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00241156 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.