Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.08% of Worthington Industries worth $129,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 157,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 53,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

