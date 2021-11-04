Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.15 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,050.51 or 0.99811556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and approximately $498.17 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.23 or 0.00768782 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 231,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

