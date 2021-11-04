WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright Sells 1,733 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 263,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,589. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.