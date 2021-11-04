Yann Bruno Gellot Sells 1,694 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yann Bruno Gellot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 1,472,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,071 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $15,392,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 482,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 248,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.