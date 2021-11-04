YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.66

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.66 and last traded at $106.08, with a volume of 3243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Get YETI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,226. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of YETI by 125.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.