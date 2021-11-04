YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.61. YETI has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $5,804,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.