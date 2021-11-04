Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Tops $489.79 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $7.18 or 0.00011608 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $489.79 million and approximately $193.85 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.84 or 0.07252775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,416.26 or 0.99254472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

