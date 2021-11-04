Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0474 on Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $72,525.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

