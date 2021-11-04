YOUengine Trading Up 177.5% Over Last Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

