Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

