Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $198.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.36.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

