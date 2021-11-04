Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

