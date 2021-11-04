Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. LKQ posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.70 on Thursday. LKQ has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $57.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

