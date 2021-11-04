Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.28. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

