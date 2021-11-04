Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Delek US posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

