Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.