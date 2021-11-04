Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report $52.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.37 million and the lowest is $51.44 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $198.96 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

