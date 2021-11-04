Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $639.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.78 million and the lowest is $634.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.