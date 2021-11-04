Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $866.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

