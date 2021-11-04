Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 429,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,041. The company has a market capitalization of $714.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

