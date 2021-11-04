Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.76. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,489. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

