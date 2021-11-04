Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $5.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $24.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $186.40 and a 12-month high of $243.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

