Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Million

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report $8.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.45 million and the highest is $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.72 million, a PE ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

