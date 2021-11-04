Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antares Pharma also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $666.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

