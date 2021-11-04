Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Delek US posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

