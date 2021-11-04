Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

