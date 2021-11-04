Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. Zalando has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.