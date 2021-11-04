Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 45,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Zalando has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

