Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490. Zalando has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

