ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,016.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $4,016.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00265648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00136621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

