Zero Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $752,603.59 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $752,603.59 and approximately $3,116.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $776.88 or 0.01255542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

