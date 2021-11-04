ZeroSwap (ZEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.07 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $42.07 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.