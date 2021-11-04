Zigcoin (ZIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,349.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $93,349.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

