Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $52,440.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

