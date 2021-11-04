ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett Sells 1,612,547 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $31,667,421.24.

On Monday, August 9th, Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30.

Shares of ZI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.96. 703,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,636. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

