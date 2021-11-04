Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.59

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 5030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Zuora alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zuora by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.