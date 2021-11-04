Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) PT Lowered to $10.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,451. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

